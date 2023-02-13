APC Supporters Attacking Me For Supporting Peter Obi...Mr Macroni

Published:

Popular skit maker and activist, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters are attacking him over his choice of presidential candidate.





Mr Macaroni had openly declared his support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the February 25 election.





On Friday evening, Macaroni said on his Twitter account that APC supporters have been attacking him over his decision.





However, he added that he has made up his mind on who he will support and that no amount of attack or abuse will change his mind.





“The moment I said Peter Obi is the candidate I will cast my vote for, I have been subjected to all sorts of attacks and insults by some APC supporters.





“Calling me a bastard does not change the fact that Peter Obi is my choice.





“Cry today, tomorrow and forever,” he tweeted.

