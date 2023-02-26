EFCC Arrests Lecturer With N306,700, Woman With 18 PVCs

Published:

A lecturer with the Sarwuan Tarka University (formerly known as the University of Agriculture), Makurdi, Benue State, Dr Cletus Tyokyaa was on Saturday arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged vote-buying.

He was arrested at the RCM Polling Unit in Daudu, Guma Local Government Area of the state with the sum of N306,700 in various denominations stashed in his car.

The EFCC in a statement on its Facebook handle said luck ran out on Tarka when “he drove to the voting centre which was different from his polling unit and tried to run upon sighting operatives of the Commission.”

Similarly, the commission said arrested a man (name not disclosed) for alleged vote buying with N194,000 at the Gidan Zakka polling unit, Goron Dutse area of Kano Municipal Local Government, Kano State.

Share This