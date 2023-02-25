Verdict 2023 : Five Hours After Voting Closes, No Result On INEC's Portal

Published:

Following completion of voting exercise in some polling units with results already trickling in across the country as of 4pm, no result has been uploaded on INEC's election results portal as of the time of filing this report.

Checks by CKN NEWS as of 7pm confirmed no polling unit has been uploaded out of 176,846 polling units nationwide.

However, it was learnt that upon completion of votes counting, election results would be uploaded by the Presiding Officer at the polling unit.

Meanwhile, the INEC's Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, while speaking at a meeting with leaders of foreign election observers, on Wednesday, had explained that raw election figures will not be transmitted electronically.

According to him, the presiding officers would be required to use the BVAS to snap the election results on the results sheet from each polling unit, and upload them on INEC Result Viewing Portal for Nigerians to see.

He added that the decision was taken to avoid hacking as raw figures were more susceptible to hacking.

"The BVAS confirms that the cards issued by the commission and presented by the voter is genuine and the voter is authenticated using the fingerprint and where it failed, the facial. Where both fail, the voter can’t vote. That is a matter of law.

"After the process is completed at the polling unit, the image of the polling unit result will be taken by the BVAS and uploaded into what we call the INEC Result Viewing Portal where citizens can see polling unit level results as the processes are completed at polling unit level," he said.

