Nigerian singer Charly Boy aka Area Father has expressed his excitement as he met music star Davido.

He shared pictures he took with Davido via his Instagram account on Saturday.

He wrote, “ Meeting one of my favourite Artiste OBO, as I dey scooter on Boudillon today.

” I was so star Struck, he even helped me take dis picture on my phone.

" Na so my handi dey shake say I see Davido, One of Nigerians Pride. Much Love my guy”





