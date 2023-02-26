EFCC Arrests Three Persons Over Possession Of 20 PVCs In Benin

Published:

The operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Saturday arrested three persons for being in possession of 20 permanent voters cards in Benin, Edo State.

They were arrested during the general elections.

One of the suspects, Afekhana Esther, was arrested at Ward 1, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Ikpoba Okha, Benin City with 20 PVCs belonging to different people.

She alleged that the cards were handed over to her by the duo of Comfort Muoneke, a 73-year-old woman and Segun Osaimokhai, a 39 years old man.





