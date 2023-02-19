Breaking: Soldiers Kill Five Attackers Of Anambra Police Station, Recover Two Guns ( Picture)

Published:

Latest report reaching CKN News have it that soldiers have killed five of the gunmen who in the early hours of Sunday attacked a police station at Nkwelle Ezunaka Anambra State

The attackers stormed the Police station at Oyi Local Government Area of the state killing a policeman and set the station on fire

The Army responded to the attack and in the process gunned down five of the gunmen and recover two guns from them

Mopping operation is still ongoing in the area as at the time of this report from some sources who don't want their names mentioned

This is the second attack at police stations in Anambra State within the past 24 hours

Gunmen had earlier on saturday stormed another police station in the State killing three officers

