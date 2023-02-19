N400bn : EFCC Denies Raiding Tinubu’s Home

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says its attention has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news.





Share This