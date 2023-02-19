Breaking: Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Anambra

Published:

Emerging reports indicates that another police officer stationed at one of the police stations in Anambra State have been killed by gunmen

The latest attack occurred at a community in Oyi Local Government Area LGA of Anambra State.

According to information gathered through eyewitnesses in the immediate community, the police station at Nkwelle Ezunaka was attacked at the early morning hours of Sunday February 19, 2023 at about 3:30am.

The attackers came in their ‘numbers’ and were dressed in what appeared to be dark clothing.

According to the source, the arrival of the attackers to the station followed a gun fire exchange between the police officers at the station and the attackers. “We heard gun fire“.

The gun fire exchange resulted in the death of one police officer and two attackers

One of the attackers is believed to have sustained an injury. The veracity of the injury is not certain. The vehicles at the police station were seen burning.

The identity of the killed officer was identified as Officer Effe.

This latest attack comes as two previous attacks were recorded at Ukpo attack against soldiers wounding 5 soldiers and Ogidi attack against police station killing 3 officers within 24hours.





