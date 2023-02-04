Breaking : Abia PDP Picks New Gubernatorial Candidate After Prof Ikonne's Demise

Abia State PDP has picked Hon Okey Ahiwe as its Gubernatorial candidate
Ahiwe is expected to fly the flag of the party
He replaced Prof Uche Ikonne who died in February
At the rescheduled convention of the party held in Umuahia on Saturday Ahiwe polled 469 votes
Full result
Invalid votes 12
Mayor Lucky Igbokwe 12 votes
Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu 12 votes
Sampson Uka Orji -11 votes
Okey Ahaiwe -469 votes
The result of the primary was announced by Governor Godwin Obaseki the returning officer
