Saturday, 4 February 2023

Breaking : Abia PDP Picks New Gubernatorial Candidate After Prof Ikonne's Demise

Published: February 04, 2023


 Abia State PDP has picked Hon Okey Ahiwe as its Gubernatorial candidate 

Ahiwe is expected to fly the flag of the party 

He replaced Prof Uche Ikonne who died in February 

At the rescheduled convention of the party held in Umuahia on Saturday Ahiwe polled 469 votes


Full result 


Invalid votes 12

Mayor Lucky Igbokwe 12 votes 

Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu 12 votes 

Sampson Uka Orji -11 votes 

Okey Ahaiwe -469 votes 


The result of the primary was announced by Governor Godwin Obaseki the returning officer 


