Breaking : Abia PDP Picks New Gubernatorial Candidate After Prof Ikonne's Demise

Published:

Abia State PDP has picked Hon Okey Ahiwe as its Gubernatorial candidate

Ahiwe is expected to fly the flag of the party

He replaced Prof Uche Ikonne who died in February

At the rescheduled convention of the party held in Umuahia on Saturday Ahiwe polled 469 votes





Full result





Invalid votes 12

Mayor Lucky Igbokwe 12 votes

Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu 12 votes

Sampson Uka Orji -11 votes

Okey Ahaiwe -469 votes





The result of the primary was announced by Governor Godwin Obaseki the returning officer

Share This