You Are A Charismatic Leader, Oborevwori Tells Esiso On His Birthday

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has felicitated with the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorogun Kingsley Esiso on his birthday.









Rt Hon Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria in a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, while congratulating the state PDP Chairman on his birthday anniversary, described him as a charismatic leader.





"Today, I join others in felicitating with the Chairman of our great party, the PDP, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso on his birthday. I must say that you have devoted a greater part of your robust energy on consolidating on the gains of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta State by taking the party to enviable heights with your uncommon wisdom and rare leadership qualities and we are proud of you".









He added that; "As you celebrate this milestone today, my prayer is that Almighty God will continue to bless you with sound health and divine Wisdom. Wishing you a happy birthday and many happy returns my brother and wonderful friend. Congratulations".

