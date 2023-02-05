Don’t Use Transporters Led By Oluomo To Distribute Election Materials In Lagos ..Atiku Presidential Council Warns INEC

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Waziri Atiku Abubakar, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against using the Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo to distribute sensitive electoral materials and transport election officials on the Election Day.





This was stated in a release by Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.





Recall that INEC's National Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, met with the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) on Tuesday and agreed to transport election officials and ballot papers to polling units on the Election Day.





Shaibu, on the other hand, noted that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had banned the NURTW because the union's national leadership had suspended MC Oluomo, Tinubu's henchman in the state.





He stated, “It has been brought to our attention that INEC will be using members of the NURTW, RTEAN and other registered unions to transport election materials and electoral officials and corps members on election day. Unfortunately, in Lagos State, there is no NURTW or RTEAN as they have been proscribed by Governor Sanwo-Olu.”





“To preserve the sanctity of this election and ensure that there is no room for electoral malpractice, INEC must ensure that MC Oluomo is not allowed access to ballot papers. INEC should not make use of the state’s park committee. Rather, the commission should reach out to the national leadership of the NURTW and or engage the services of any logistic company for the purpose of distributing sensitive electoral materials in Lagos State,” Shaibu said.

Share This