Alleged N3bn Fraud:Court To Deliver Ruling On Bail Appplication Filed By Gov Bello's Brother

The Federal court sitting in Abuja is set to deliver its ruling on the bail application filed by Ali Bello and 3 others

The defendants where arraigned on 8th February by the EFCC on an alleged N3billiion fraud charge.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges and subsequently filed an application for bail.

The court subsequently adjourned till today for ruling on the bail application.

Contrary to a press statement from the anti graft agency, wife of Governor Yahaya Bello is not a defendant in the suit.

The defendants are ALI BELLO, ABBA ADAUDU, YAKUBU, SIYAKA ADABENEGE and IYADI SADAT.

The EFCC also stated that the court had adjourned for judgment, but the matter before the court is a hearing of a bail application.

