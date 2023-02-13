DSS Invites Fani-Kayode Over Coup Claim

Published:

The Department of State Services (DSS), has invited Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister and one of the spokespersons for the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential campaign council, over allegations of a coup plot ahead of the February election.





Fani-Kayode confirmed the invitation by the DSS in a statement on Monday, stating that he would be honouring the invitation this morning, Monday.





Fani-Kayode had in a Tweet claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and top military generals had a secret meeting last week.





He alleged that the meeting may be part of an agenda to provoke a coup d’etat and establish a new and unconstitutional order in the country.





But in response, the Defence Headquarters denied planning to scuttle the general elections, reiterating the loyalty of the armed forces to the constitution and civilian authority.

