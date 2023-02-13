Armed Robbers Invade Chicken Republic Lekk

Published:

Armed Robbers have Invaded Chicken Republic Admiralty Way Lekki, Lagos

The attack took place on Sunday, Jan. 12, and culminated in the shooting of a security guard at the eatery.

Customers, workers, and residents living around the area were thrown into a panic when the robbers stormed the eatery.

The robbers reportedly carted away valuables and did not attack customers who witnessed the operation.

The management of Chicken Republic confirmed the incident in a social media post on Sunday.

It reads: "Earlier today, a member of our team was shot at our Admiralty Lekki 1 Branch, in an attempted robbery. He is currently receiving medical attention and we ask that you join us to pray for his recovery.

"We are deeply saddened by this despicable act of violence and are already working with the police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. Our efforts remain consistent in ensuring our outlets are secured nationwide."

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, also confirmed the attack, saying, "There was a robbery attack on the eatery. One person was shot and he is currently receiving treatment."

Share This