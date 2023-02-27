Against All Odds And Intimidation, CUPP Spokesman Ugochinyere Wins House Of Reps Seat In Imo

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) Sunday declared the opposition spokesman Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere of the Peoples Democratic Party as the duly elected member of the House of Representatives for Ideato South and North Federal Constituency.

Ugochinyere in a swift reaction however dedicated his victory to his late Uncle, Daniel Ikeagwuone and two others who were murdered by yet-to-be-dentified gun men on January 14 in his Akokwa country home.

The CUPP Spokesperson, in the result announced on Sunday by the INEC Returning officer for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Mr Onwuachu Chinyere polled a total of 13026 votes to floor his closest rival in the election and the Labour Party candidate ( LP) Hon Pascal Obi who scored 5696 votes

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Chika Abazu, polled 2368 votes in the election.

Ugochinyere in his first official reaction thanked God for his victory “despite all evil machinations by state sponsored agents to deny him his well deserved victory . Today I dedicate my victory to my late Uncle and two others who were killed by suspected state armed Militia.”

