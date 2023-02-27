Six Bauchi State LGAs Atiku Has Won

Published:

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has taken the lead in the result of 2023 presidential election in six local government areas of Bauchi State.

The results were collated by the Bauchi State Returning Officer, Professor Ahmed Sarki Fagam, at INEC office in Bauchi.

Details of the results collated shows that in Dambam local government, Atiku scored 12,202 votes in contrast to 7,588 votes that APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu scored while Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP scored 2,586.

In Bogoro local government, Atiku scored 15,156 votes to beat his closest rival, Peter Obi of Labour Party who scored 6,866 votes, Tinubu got 4,850 votes while Kwankwaso scored 798 votes.





Similarly, in Dass local government, Atiku scored 13,242 votes, Tinubu 10,939 votes, Obi 705 votes and Kwankwaso 397 votes.

The result is no different for Atiku in Jama’are where he scored 12,535 votes against Tinubu’s 8,140 votes, Obi’s 22 votes and Kwankwaso’s 3,638 votes.

Similarly, in Warji local government, Atiku pocketed 17,732 votes to beat Tinubu who scored 11,862 votes, Kwankwaso who got 424 votes and Obi’s 185 votes.





Also, in Giade local government, where Bauchi APC gubernatorial candidate hails from, Atiku scored 11,977, Tinubu 10,382, Kwankwaso 4,002 and Obi 41 votes respectively.

Bauchi State has 20 local government areas.

