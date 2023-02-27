Tinubu Clears All I8 Ondo LGAs ( See Full Results )

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, defeated the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubarka Atiku with 246,477 votes in the election held last Saturday in Ondo state.
Tinubu cleared all the 18 council areas of the state, polling 361,944 votes as against Atiku’s 115,467 votes.
The State’s Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashakin, announced the results in Akure, the Ondo state capital, last night.
The Presidential election results across the 18 council areas of the state are as follows:-
1** Irele local government
Registered voters. 25,102
Accredited voters. 25,102
APC. 17,334
LP. 704
NNPP. 06
PDP. 6,523
Valid votes. 25,102
Invalid votes. 765
Total votes cast. 25,867
2** Idanre local government
Registered voters- 89,670
Accredited voters- 28,083
APC 13,061
LP 2,262
NNPP 24
PDP 10,532
Valid votes 26,967
Invalid votes 1,058
Total votes cast 28,025
3***Ose LG
Registered voters -69697
Accredited voters- 21121
APC 14376
LP 2,031
NNPP 23
PDP 4767
Valid votes 21640
Invalid votes 473
Total votes cast 22113
4** Owo LGA
Registered voters -137055
Accredited voters- 40405
APC 21,480
LP 3200
NNPP 51
PDP 5173
Valid votes 39042
Invalid votes 1363
Total votes cast 40,405
5** Ondo East
Registered voters -49912
Accredited voters- 15660
APC 8390
LP 2,004
NNPP 55
PDP 3912
Valid votes 15149
Invalid votes 507
Total votes cast 15656
6** Akure North
Registered voters -79272
Accredited voters- 22917
APC 14,261
LP = 2,945
NNPP 69
PDP 4637
Valid votes 22874
Invalid votes 1024
Total votes cast 23898
7** Akoko Southwest
Registered voters 107651
Accredited voters- 36383
APC 28,367
LP 920
NNPP 28
PDP 5376
Valid votes 35577
Invalid votes 781
Total votes cast 36358
8** Akoko Southeast
Registered voters 40592
Accredited voters- 14783
APC 10,765
LP 470
NNPP 07
PDP – 3016
Valid votes 14549
Invalid votes 234
Total votes cast 14783
9** Ifedore LGA
Registered voters 81275
Accredited voters- 22834
APC -15,055
LP 954
NNPP- 08
PDP-45360
Valid votes 22150
Invalid votes 684
Total votes cast 22834
10** Akoko Northeast
Registered voters 89636
Accredited voters-30546
APC-25757
LP-124
NNPP 16
PDP 2400
Valid votes 29910
Invalid votes 636
Total votes cast 30546
11** Akoko Northwest
Registered voters81855
Accredited voters-31575
APC-24,633
LP 736
NNPP- 08
PDP 5200
Valid votes 31020
Invalid votes 555
Total votes cast 31575
12** Ondo West
Registered voters – 186806
Accredited voters-43,720
APC 24,053
LP 6171
NNPP 161
PDP 8534
valid votes 41494
Invalid votes 2169
Total votes cast 43,663
13** Ile- Oluji/ Okeigbo
Registered voters 79,572
Accredited voters-24,817
APC 14,750
LP 1076
NNPP 27
PDP 6,199
valid votes 23,566
Invalid votes 1096
Total votes cast 24,662
14.* Ese-Odo
APC 11,160
LP 1709
NNPP 28
PDP 8200
15.* ILAJE
APC 19,173
LP 1143
NNPP 17
PDP 6780
16 * Akure South
APC 45,694
LP 13,950
NNPP 136
PDP 9047
17***. Odigbo
APC-27,521
LP-3,507
PDP-7,786
18*** Okitipupa
APC- 26,114
LP- 1,826
PDP-12,025
