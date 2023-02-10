A Cameraman Like Jandor Cannot Be Lagos State Governor...Fashola

Published:

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has taken a swipe at the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

The former governor of Lagos said Jandor lacked the experience to govern Lagos, according to a video posted on Twitter by the state’s chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday.

The PDP candidate, who worked with the state Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive, however, said handling

a camera was not his job description.





Fashola spoke during the formal launch of ‘10,000 foot soldiers’ for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“I did that job for eight years. And part of what helped me was that I was chief of staff to a governor,” Fashola said.

“I saw it up-close but even then, that was not enough. So just following a governor, being a cameraman, watching me for eight years, you (Jandor) think you will now be a governor? You are not ready.





“Come to our leadership school, you are not yet ready. And that is why you can see, there are adverts, they are focusing on 51 billion that Lagos is generating but they don’t see the emigrant population that is coming (from) everywhere,” Fashola added

Fashola during the programme also encouraged members of the APC to canvas massively for the party, telling them to vote for the party.

Speaking, Governor Sanwo-Olu said nobody had the credential like Tinubu to become president, noting that Lagos would deliver the largest vote for the APC.

"I want to thank our Minister and all those who have worked with him, especially his 10,000 foot soldiers. The five million votes will come out. Tinubu is the best for Nigeria. Nobody has a credential like Tinubu to become President, that is why we truly believe in him. We will deliver the largest number for our Presidential candidate," he said.





