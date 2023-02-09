Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Falls In Love Again After Divorce From Belinda

Published:

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, has found love with Paula Hurd, widow to former Oracle co-CEO and president, Mark Hurd.





According to UK Daily Mail in an exclusive on Wednesday, the two were seen last month at the Australian Open in Melbourne and in Sydney, where they met the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.





A friend of the couple said, “They're inseparable. They've been together over a year and she's always described as a 'mystery woman,' but it's no mystery to their inner circle that they're in a romantic relationship.”





Hurd, who was once a tech executive, is now an event planner, organiser and philanthropist.





