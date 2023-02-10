Babatunde Fashola And Camera Are Five And Six...Jandor Replies Fashola

Published:

Lagos State PDP Gubernatorial candidate Jandor said the APC was under pressure, saying he wondered “what it is with Babatunde Fashola and cameras lately.”

Jandor said this is the season of calumnies “and the APC are expectedly under pressure to sell their unenviable records to the now very discerning electorates of Lagos.”

“Records must be kept straight especially for varying audiences who may be misled by my very dear boss and former Governor of Lagos.

While I insist that there is absolutely nothing untoward about being a cameraman, and I must apologise to hordes of cameramen out there who have made a mark for themselves in their craft and may feel smeared by my respected boss’s remark, I was never a cameraman.

“As a matter of fact, I was absorbed into the service of government of Lagos State Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive, and camera handling was certainly not the professional service I rendered to Fashola, and the Lagos state government under his watch. I really don’t know what it is with my Oga (boss) and cameras lately…this is reminding me of that famous missing camera he magically found at Lekki toll gate, the scene of the #EndSARS massacre,” Jandor said in a statement.

Jandor however said he still respected Fashola as his former boss and that nothing would change that fact.

“We will break Lagos free and my boss, Fashola, will be proud of our achievements,” he added.

