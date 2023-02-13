2023 : Oborevwori Urges PFN Not To Relent In Prayers For Nigeria

Published:

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has urged the leadership and members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Delta State chapter not to relent in their prayers for the country just as he promised to be faithful to the social contract between the people and himself if elected the next Governor.





He equally promised to sustain and continue the cordial working relationship between the christian community and the State Government.





In his remarks at an interactive session with the leadership and members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Delta State chapter, at Agbarho, Delta State, On Monday, February 13th, 2023, Rt Hon Oborevwori who is also the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, commended the PFN leadership and its members for their tireless prayers for peace and development of the State, saying that their prayers are working and implored them to pray more than ever before.









"Kindly, permit me to first and foremost commend the PFN leadership and its members for their tireless prayers for peace and development of our dear State. I make bold to say that your prayers are working and I urge you to even pray more than ever before because we are approaching a critical and defining moment in our nation. The country has suffered untold hardship since 2015 and this is a golden opportunity to rescue the nation from further wanton underdevelopment and heightened insecurity. I therefore call on you to accelerate your prayer pedals for the country and for the sustenance of good governance in Delta State", he said.





According to him, PFN has been a pivotal partner in the governance of the State and said that; "It is because of you, my dearly beloved in Christ that we describe our state as a praying state and God has been faithful in all the years.This has always been my testimony, that if not for God and your fervent prayers, I would probably not be where I am today. But because I believe in the efficacy of prayers, that is one of the reasons I have come to present myself before you to seek your prayers and blessing for my aspiration to be elected the next Governor of Delta State in the forthcoming general elections. And I know for sure that: " If God be for us, who can be against us."





Rt Hon Oborevwori also said that the state Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has been a good ambassador of the church, in government and pledged that if elected as his successor, he would not only sustain the existing cordial relationship between the PFN and government, but would also improve on it "because when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice".









He said; "Beyond your prayers for us in government, I want to emphasize that the 2023 general elections is very special to us as Deltans and residents because the PFN has two of its own on the ballot. Our Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, while I am running for governorship of the State under the PDP. We have never had it so good".









"My concept of good governance and development as a Governor will be anchored on the fear of God. The M.O.R.E Agenda is all inclusive and has something for everyone in our state. The Christian community as represented by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and other Christian bodies will be carried along in my administration by the special grace of God", he added.





The Governorship candidate stated that as we yearn for good leadership in 2023, one of our prayer points should be that Almighty God should give us God-fearing leaders and also pray for the peaceful and corporate existence of our dear nation.













"Accordingly, I want to specially appeal to the PFN leadership and its members for their prayers and support for the 'Advancing Delta Project'. As a Christian and Elder in my Church, I will abide by my campaign promises. I will be faithful to the social contract between the people and myself when elected Governor come 2023", Rt Hon Oborevwori said.





As a government, he pointed out, "We have always worked with the christian community in the State. I promise to sustain and continue the cordial working relationship between the christian community and the State Government. My government will also sustain the sponsorship of christian pilgrimage to the holy land. Most importantly, the Government House Chapel will retain its prime position as a place of worship. The composition of my government will take into account the interest of the christian community in the State. Overall, I will continue to engage and consult the leadership of PFN as critical stakeholder in the affairs of the State".





















"It is a public knowledge that presently, I am the Honourable Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, a position I have held for close to six years now. By extension, I am the longest serving Speaker of the House since the creation of the State in 1991. I am also the current Deputy Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria. Prior to this time, I was the Treasurer of the Conference of Speakers. I have also served in the Executive arm of government at a high level as Special Adviser and Senior Special Assistant to previous Governments of the State. I have a mixed experience of the Executive and the Legislature. And for almost six years now, as the Speaker of the House of Assembly, I have worked closely with the Governor in the governance of State affairs. I can safely say that I am a round peg in a round hole. By the special grace of God, I have a rich Curriculum Vitae (CV) as a community leader, public servant, business man, family man and a dedicated disciple of God Almighty", the Gubernatorial Candidate said.





He said that his government would promote good governance, embark on infrastructural development across the State, sustain healthy and livable environment, provide accessible education for our children, promote agriculture and agribusiness, empower our youths and women through skills acquisition schemes, sustain and improve on the Contributory Health Scheme and build a strong economy for the State.





"I am convinced beyond reasonable doubts that this interactive session has provided me an opportunity to share my vision with PFN and to humbly invite PFN to be part of the Rescue Nigeria and the M.O.R.E Agenda team. As I conclude, let me reiterate that your PVC is the gateway to good governance. VOTE WISELY", Rt Hon Oborevwori said.









Prayers were later offered to the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and Hon. Solomon Ahwinahwi, PDP House of Representatives Candidate for Ughelli North, South and Udu Federal Constituency by Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, Chairman, Delta State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and General Overseer of Heroes of Faith Ministries as well as Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa, founding Archbishop of Christ Missionaries Crusaders Church, Warri and other clergymen.

