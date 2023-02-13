Police To Investigate Abuja Pastor Seen Carrying AK47 In Church

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, has said the police have commenced an investigation on the pastor who mounted his pulpit with an AK-47 rifle on Sunday.

CKN News had reported that the presiding pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Abuja Chapter, Uche Aigbe, mounted the pulpit carrying an AK-47 rifle.

The incident took place during the second service, which frequently has a high turnout of the congregation who comes from different parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Brandishing the gun, the pastor picked his way to the altar as many members of his congregation exchanged glances trying to understand what was happening.

But as he made attempt to open his Bible, the preacher looked up and said teasingly, “Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared.

“Today, there are some pastors with gift of divination who go about ripping people. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church.”

His response threw the entire gathering into a fit of laughter as he continued preaching on “Guarding your hearts from false teachers” and “faith without work is dead.”

However, the PPRO Adejobi said via his Twitter handle on Monday that investigation had commenced.

“We have commenced investigation into this. The PPRO FCT will make an official statement as soon as possible. Thanks,” he tweeted.

