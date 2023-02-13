Jubilation As Nguru Nsukka Stands Still For Gov. Ugwuanyi, Assures Other PDP Candidates In Enugu of Support

Published:

There was jubilation as the people of Nguru Nsukka including leaders of the religious and traditional institutions on Sunday endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for Senate.





The people accorded Governor Ugwuanyi a historic rousing reception as the first governor to visit their community.





They celebrated the governor, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District for his numerous remarkable achievements in the district as well as his role in restoring peace to Nguru Nsukka through the creation of an autonomous community.





The people also expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for the payment of the state government's counterpart fund for the RAMP-2 road project in the community, among other interventions.





Welcoming Governor Ugwuanyi to his palace, when he arrived the community with his campaign train, the traditional ruler of Nguru Nsukka Autonomous Community, HRH Igwe Linus Nosike Obayi, on behalf of the community endorsed the governor for Senate and gave him a royal blessing, reassuring him that the people will deliver him at the poll.





In his speech at the reception ground, the Spiritual Director of Okunerere Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Prof. Paul Obayi disclosed that Ugwuanyi was the first governor to visit Nguru Nsukka, adding that Governor Ugwuanyi is the person behind the relocation of the Adoration Ministry to its permanent site in Nsukka.





The cleric asked the people of the community to thank Governor Ugwuanyi for the role he played in the realisation of the permanent site project, stating that the church, the congregation and the people of Nguru will reciprocate the governor's kind gesture at the poll.





Other speakers at the event, namely the President General of Nguru Nsukka Town Union, Builder Ignatus Onyishi, the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Prof. Ik Ernest Onyishi, the Special Assistant to the Governor, Luke Eze (MC Elder), Mrs. Theodora Obi-Okeke (Nee Alumona), and the PDP Zonal Woman Leader, Enugu North Senatorial District, Mrs. Esther Agu Nwangwu, etc, all assured Governor Ugwuanyi that Nguru people are for him and will deliver him and other PDP candidates in the state including the party's governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, in the forthcoming general election.





The Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Hon. Barr. Walter Ozioko and the PDP candidate for Nsukka West Constituency, Hon. Amos Amadi Agbo were among the dignitaries at the colourful and well-attended event.

