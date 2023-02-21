2023 Election: Chief Of Army Staff Warns Troublemakers

Published:

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has warned criminals and thugs to stay away from and desist from causing infractions in the 2023 election’.





The COAS gave the warning at the inauguration of 73 new participants of the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) Course 7/2023 and the Inaugural Lecture of the college on Friday in Abuja.





Gen Yahaya assured Nigerians of the loyalty of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to protect its integrity and ensure a peaceful exercise.





He said, “As we move towards the 2023 general elections, I want to assure the nation of the commitment of the Nigerian army along with the other services and our stakeholders, of our preparedness to provide a conducive environment for a free, fair and credible election.





Criminals, thugs, hooligans and miscreants are advised in their own interest, not to interfere with the elections as the law-abiding citizens and good people of Nigeria go to the polls to freely exercise their constitutional right to vote”.

