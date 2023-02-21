Lagos CP Grants Audience To Female Whistleblower

Published:

A woman who was maltreated for reporting some alleged kidnappers at Igando Police Station in Lagos has been given audience by Lagos Police Commissoner

This was a post by Force PRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi on the matter

The woman who was maltreated at Igando police station in Lagos, where she was demanded to pay some money to lodge a complaint against some suspected kidnappers, which was published by BBC Yoruba, has been attended to by CP Lagos in his Ikeja office on Monday.





We will always appreciate the "Whistle Blowing" approach to correct all these abnormalities in our society, not only in the Police.

Whistle Blowing should help us in many areas of our society, not only on financial issues or embezzlement.

Thanks to BBC Yoruba, most esp, Ogbeni Olumide, for relating with me on the matter.

I also want to appreciate the CP Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, for his attention and commitment to better service delivery in Lagos. Ese o. Mo dupe. Ire o.

