Anambra Police Command Declares Alleged Cyber Guru Wanted

Published:

The Anambra State Police Command has declared a serving Corps member, Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, wanted for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud, and Impersonation.





Spokesperson of the police in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who made this known in a statement on Monday, February 20, 2023, said Mr. Daniel is allegedly involved in an ongoing investigation in the command.





“Today 20/2/2023 wishes to declare Mr Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, aged 26 years old wanted on the offence of unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud, and Impersonation,” the statement read.





"Mr. Nnamdi Daniel is a youth corp member with State *Code Number AN/22A/3323,* attached to Anambra State Police Command and is positively identified, involve/mentioned in an ongoing investigation in the command.





“Therefore, the Command urges the general public to report to the nearest Police Station, if seen or call the Command Control Room number at *07039194332* or the PPRO at *08039334002* if you have any information that can aid in his location for arrest, please. *Confidentiality is guaranteed.”

