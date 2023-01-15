Woman, Lover Arrested For Inflicting Injuries On Her 5 And 2-yr-old Children In Lagos (Pictures)

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested a middle aged woman, identified as Busola Oyediran, for allegedly battering her two biological children in Egbeda/Idimu area of the state.

The suspect was arrested alongside her partner, Akebiara Emmanuel, on Friday, January 13, following a complaint by her concerned neighbors.

The neighbours had alerted the police of the consant physical abuse of the minors, aged five and two, by the suspects.

Following the report, the police stormed the suspects’ home and arrested them.





Despite the children being severely covered in scars likely as a result of being whipped, Oyediran claims they fell from a motorcycle and suffered serious injuries

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin, who confirmed their arrest said the couple is currently in detention and will be arraigned in court by Monday, January I6. He added that the father of the children has been alerted.

Share This