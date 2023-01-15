Pop Act Brymo Recants : Says I didn’t Insult Igbos

Published:

Singer Brymo has said he never insulted Igbo in a recent viral tweet on the 2023 polls

Brymo has some days ago tweeted "Fuck ndi Igbo, to hell with it," which he later deleted.

This generated a lot of angry reactions from Netizens and his colleagues alike.

Following this, over 8,000 petitions were made to strip him of the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

The singer however clarified he was referring to the non-state actors clamoring for a different country and not the Igbos themselves

He wrote: "It is very important you understand that this entire fracas began with me seeing in the media that Chimamanda Adichie refused some national honours and had picked up some traditional title in the East at home.

