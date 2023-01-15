Popular Veteran Actor " Papa Ajasco " Femi Ogunrombi Is Dead

Published:

Popular veteran actor Femi Ogunrombi is dead

Ogunronbi became popular by acting the role of Papa Ajasco in the comic TV series made popular by Wale Adenuga

He died on Saturday evening according to report made available to CKN News after a brief illness

He was a music composer , Director and acted in several movies and on stage

His death is coming barely one year after he lost his wife

Mr Ogunronbi was a staunch member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church

