Popular Veteran Actor " Papa Ajasco " Femi Ogunrombi Is Dead

Popular veteran actor Femi Ogunrombi is dead
Ogunronbi became popular by acting the role of Papa Ajasco in the comic TV series made popular by Wale Adenuga
He died on Saturday evening according to report made available to CKN News after a brief illness
He was a music composer , Director and acted in several movies and on stage
His death is coming barely one year after he lost his wife
Mr Ogunronbi was a staunch member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church
