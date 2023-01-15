Sunday, 15 January 2023

Popular Veteran Actor " Papa Ajasco " Femi Ogunrombi Is Dead

Published: January 15, 2023


 Popular veteran actor Femi Ogunrombi is dead 

Ogunronbi became popular by acting the role of Papa Ajasco in the comic TV series made popular by Wale Adenuga 

He died on Saturday evening according to report made available to CKN News after a brief illness

He was a music composer , Director and acted in several movies and on stage 

His death is coming barely one year after he lost his wife 

Mr Ogunronbi was a staunch member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church 


