Kidnapped Edo Lawmaker Regains Freedom

Published:

The former Edo State House of Assembly member and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council coordinator for Esan South East local government area, Festus Udughele, who was kidnapped on Monday in Ubiaja, has regained his freedom.

He was on his way to Benin when he was kidnapped by gunmen and taken away.

The Spokesperson of Edo State Police Commander SP Chidi Nwabuzor said late Saturday that the former lawmaker was rescued by combined team made up of police, soldiers and men of the Edo State security network.

He said, “I can confirm to you that the former law maker has been rescued on Saturday by the combined team of police, soldiers and members of the Edo State Security network.

“The security put up a gallant fight to ensure that the law maker was rescued.”

Share This