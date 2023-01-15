Breaking : Catholic Priest Killed, Assistant Injured By Gunmen In Minna

Published:

A catholic priest has been allegedly murdered in Niger State

CKN NEWS learnt that Kafin-Koro Minna Deanery Very Rev. Fr Isaac Achi was killed and burnt to ashes Sunday morning by bandits at his resident in Kafin-Koro

His assistant who sustained gun shot has been rush to hospital where he is receiving treatment

No arrest has been made so far according to one Augustine Mario who narrated the story





His Post





BLACK SUNDAY 😭😭😭😭😭





For the Catholic Diocese of Minna and the entire kafin-Koro Deanery Very Rev. Fr Isaac Achi was burnt into Ashes by Bandits at his home resident kafin-Koro and his assistant who sustained gvn shot has been rush to hospital.

May the soul of Very Rev fr Isaac Achi and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in perfect peace Amen 🙏

Please kindly say a word of prayer for Him

Augustine Mario

Share This