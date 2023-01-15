Published:

LATE PAPA AJASCO AND MISTAKEN IDENTITY

Many people have been posting the wrong pictures of late Papa Ajasco

Femi Ogunrombi took over the character, Papa Ajasco, when the former character, Abiodun Ayoyinka pulled out of the show.

While Ayoyinka is alive Femi Ogunrombi is dead

Mr Ogunrombi is the man in the middle in Ankara, Ayoyinka is on Yellow top

We had to do this because I've had several calls from many people in Nollywood including Ex AGN President Segun Arinze to help them correct this mix up

CKN News

