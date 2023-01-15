LATE PAPA AJASCO AND MISTAKEN IDENTITY
Many people have been posting the wrong pictures of late Papa Ajasco
Femi Ogunrombi took over the character, Papa Ajasco, when the former character, Abiodun Ayoyinka pulled out of the show.
While Ayoyinka is alive Femi Ogunrombi is dead
Mr Ogunrombi is the man in the middle in Ankara, Ayoyinka is on Yellow top
We had to do this because I've had several calls from many people in Nollywood including Ex AGN President Segun Arinze to help them correct this mix up
CKN News
