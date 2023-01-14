WHO IS STILL WITH PDP IN ENUGU?...By Charly Udeh

Published:

Playing to the gallery, living in self-delusion and building castle in the air, which have been his hobbies since his paymaster and benefactor, Bar. Chijioke Edeoga, hurriedly joined the Labour Party, Dr. Don Eze, recently penned a baseless article titled: "Who Is Still With PDP In Enugu State?

Again, basking in the euphoria of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi's recent visit to Enugu State that does not in any way translate to electoral value or add any mileage to Bar. Chijioke Edeoga's drowning.and vaulting governorship ambition, Dr. Eze has naively and ignorantly counted his eggs before they are hatched, simply because he is a political neophyte.





If not, why should Dr. Eze be celebrating Mr. Obi's visit as if Obi is contesting governorship election in Enugu or has won the presidential election already? Is Dr. Eze not worried that Mr. Obi found it very difficult mentioning or identifying with Bar. Edeoga, or any other candidate of Labour Party in the state, at the event venue, talkmore of campaigning for him or them. Mr. Obi's message to the people was very clear which is for them to vote for the best candidate not party.





This is because Mr. Obi knows that Nsukka Labour Party, which is the hub of vindictive politics, opposition to zoning arrangement and campaign of calumny in the state has no credible characters, but mere opportunists and powermongers among the Labour Party candidates they are parading.





Mr. Obi knows that all those who are now grandstanding as Labour party candidates in Enugu State are rejected, disgruntled and displaced people of no electoral value, who lost out in the PDP primaries and jumped into Labour Party.





The problem characters like Dr. Don Eze have is that they have not been able to differentiate or separate Mr. Peter Obi from the Labour Party charlatans, social media blackmailers and noisemakers in Enugu. They have not realised that without Mr. Obi there is no place for Labour Party in Nigeria political space or map. They don't know that Mr. Obi is the face, head and tail of Labour Party in Nigeria today. Take Mr. Obi away, Labour Party is dead and buried.





That does not mean that all the questionable characters, who are trying to take advantage of Mr. Obi's soaring popularity in Labour Party and across Nigeria ahead of 2023 elections are of the same stock and quality with him. No, they are not.

One wonders the parameters used by Dr. Eze in arriving at his predetermined conclusion that his paymaster, Bar. Edeoga is untainted like Mr. Obi and is at par with him in all standards. What a lie from the pit of hell and exaggeration at its peak!Putting Obi and Edeoga on the same pedestal in terms of comparison is like placing light and darkness; two objects that have no meeting point.





The truth is that the mammoth crowd that welcomed and graced Mr. Obi's campaign in Enugu were there for Mr. Obi's presidential ambition not for Edeoga's chequered governorship ambition. This is a verifiable and axiomatic fact Bar. Edeoga and his cohorts know too well. This will be affirmed and become more evidenced during the elections.





On Dr. Eze's mischievous and malicious title: "Who is still with PDP in Enugu State" it is very clear that majority of Ndi Enugu are with and are in the PDP. All the people with political and electoral values and formidable structures in Enugu State are in PDP. Even Edeoga who is the immediate past Commissioner for Environment in Enugu State still has his soul and spirit in Enugu PDP, but his body in Nsukka Labour room, where he has been labouring in vain. This is because of the way and manner he (Edeoga) was bundled into the Nsukka Labour room unprepared and hurriedly by some failed, confused and greedy politicians, who erroneously believed and felt that Nsukka political future is in their hands.





Unfortunately, these set of politicians, Bar. Edeoga and their people remain the greatest beneficiaries of PDP government at the centre and in the state, especially in the last seven years plus of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi's administration. The evidences are incontrovertible and undeniable. Today they are greatest enemies of Governor Ugwuanyi and PDP in Enugu State, just because of their selfishness in pushing for Bar. Edeoga's governorship ambition that is against the zoning arrangement in the state.





Despite these people's known conspiracies and oppositions against Governor Ugwuanyi and PDP that is not yeilding any positive result for them, PDP remains the party to beat in Enugu State ahead of 2023 elections. The high and the low in Enugu are in the PDP. PDP parades the best personalities led by Bar. Peter Mbah as their candidates in the forthcoming elections. Across the length and breadth of the state, PDP's presence, giant strides and scorecards in governance are felt everywhere.





PDP is solidly on ground in Enugu. PDP is in control of all the elective positions in the state which include 260 ward councillors, 17 local government chairmen, 24 State House of Assembly members, eight House of Representatives members, three Senators and an incumbent Governor. With these intimidating feats of PDP, who and where are the Labour Party members in Enugu state and their political track record and antecedents that gave Dr. Eze false hope and preposterous impressions that nobody is in and with PDP in Enugu state?





No doubt, PDP has provided good governance and delivered democracy dividends to the good people of Enugu State, who have been supportive of the party and the government in the state. It is not an exaggeration or overstatement to say that PDP is Enugu and Enugu is PDP.





Ndi Enugu know the limit of Labour Party's grandstanding, social media propaganda and rantings in the state that will never translate to votes or electoral victory in the 2023 elections. Even Bar. Edeoga and his sponsors know the above mentioned, but will not own or give up now, because they will lose their bootlickers and those they are financially and politically scamming for survival and relevance.





Expectedly, Bar. Edeoga and co-labourers will hang unto their vain struggles until they are defeated on election day at the polling units and they will attribute their likely failure to intimidation and rigging by the PDP. Before, during and after 2023 elections, it will become more clear to Dr. Eze and his paymaster, Edeoga and his supporters that PDP is Enugu and Enugu is PDP.

