Davido Is Threatening My Daughter ..Sina Adeleke's Mother-in-law

Queen Ojanga Korth, the mother of Heidi, the estranged wife of Sina Rambo, has accused singer Davido of threatening her daughter's life.

Sina Rambo, who is the son of the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke and Davido are cousins. His wife, Heidi, had in 2022 announced the end of their marriage whilst claiming she was the breadwinner of their family.

Heidi's mum on Friday shared a supposed chat between Davido and his cousin, Sina Rambo, which she claimed the latter sent to her family, where Davido said he would deal with Heidi for bringing his wife, Chioma into the matter.

In an update on Saturday, the older Korth restated her accusations and said if anything happens to her daughter, Davido should be held responsible.

She said, "For those of you saying I posted an old chat I'd like to make it clear to all that Davido did not send me that screenshot or ever chatted with me. His cousin Sina Rambo sent his chat with his cousin Davido to my older brother yesterday and it was forwarded to me. I and my daughter do not have any problems with Davido or his wife.

"I'd like to know when my daughter mentioned Chioma in any of her post in a negative way. And why will Davido in his chat with Sina Rambo yesterday say he will deal with Sina's wife who is my daughter? That is a threat to my daughter's life and I won't keep quiet.

I have problems with Sina Rambo and his sisters which I kept quiet for a certain reason, not with anyone from David's side of his family. I repeat the screenshot message between the both cousins was sent from Sina Rambo. I repeat my daughter and I have no problems with Davido and his wife ever. I will not sit back and let anyone threatening(sic) my daughter. If anything happens to my daughter Heidi Korth I want the whole world to know Davido should be held responsible."





