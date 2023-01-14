Police Rescue American Woman Tricked By 23-Year-old 'Yahoo Boy' From US To Nigeria

Published:

A United States citizen, Vonapolouis Moss, has explained to the Kwara State Police Command how she was tricked into (travelling to) Nigeria by a 23-year-old suspected Internet) fraudster known as “yahoo boy”.





Moss of 2962, W 64th Court, Merrillville, Indiana 46410, USA said she was lured into the country on January 9, 2023, by the suspect, said to be an internet (Internet) fraudster who (had) ripped her off thousands of dollars since her arrival.





“We met on social media and he invited me to visit Nigeria but when I came, he took me to the bureau de change to change money to Nigeria currency and he also took me to ShopRite.





"When the money on me finished, he told me to tell my people to send more money,” she told the police during interrogation.





The foreigner said that she liked Nigeria but said that she would like to return to the US.

