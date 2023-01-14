Woman Cuts Off Husband's Penis, Stabs Him To Death

Published:

A woman identified as Florencia Amado Cattaneo has allegedly cut off her husband’s pen!s and stabbed him to death.

Her late trumpet player husband, Pedro Federico Zarate, was found dead in the couple’s flat in the Altos de San Lorenzo area of Argentina.





The 41-year-old suspect has been arrested by police for the horrific alleged murder and sent for psychiatric assessment.





Aside from cutting off her husband’s p!nis, she also left a kn!fe buried in the dead man’s eyeball. The deceased was found with the knife embedded in his eye and his genitals mutilated.





Source : Mail Online

