We Are Not Aware Of Posting Of Any New Commissioner Of Police To Lagos...Spokesman

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked the news making the rounds that a new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to the State





This was the text posted by Spokesman of the command Benjamin Hundeyin on his verified twitter handle





"The Lagos State Police Command has been inundated with requests for clarification on the status of the Commissioner of Police in the Command.

We wish to state categorically that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State is still

CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc "

