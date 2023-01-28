Zenith Bank Pays N3.23m To Lady Captured In Viral Video Crying Over Stolen Funds

Published:

A leading Nigerian commercial bank, Zenith Bank has returned N3.23 million to Chiamaka Agim, a Lagos State resident whose N4.039 million was erroneously deducted on January 9.

It had been reported how Zenith Bank earlier told Agim that she would only get N800,500 out of the debited N4,039,900.

However, the bank returned N3,239,400 on the evening of Monday, January 16.

The Zenith Bank customer had shared a post yesterday on her Twitter page about the refund.

Agim said the bank contacted her on that Monday to update her on the refunded money.

“I did not receive any alert because they had to put my account on hold after the incident happened. I was asked to come to the bank the following day,” she said.

“When I got to the bank, my account statement was printed and I saw that they had credited my account with N3,239,400 around 7.30pm on Monday.”

She said she learnt that the remaining N800,500 was still with Access, one of the two banks where the money was transferred to.

“Zenith Bank said it’s not their fault at this point, that it is Access Bank that is holding on to that money. They said Access Bank said the money would not be released unless a court order is issued.”

