IGP Approves Redesign Of New IDs, Membership Screening Of PCRC

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has invalidated the existing Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Identity Card with effect from December 2022. This is in line with the IGP’s zeal to sanitize and standardize all sectors including the Police Community Relations Committee. The IGP has also ordered the redesign and re-issuance of new PCRC ID cards from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, and through judicious screening of membership across board.





The Inspector-General of Police hereby directs all eligible members of PCRC nationwide to contact the offices of the various Zonal, Command and Formations PCRC Chairmen as well as the Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) of their Zones, Commands and Formations respectively to obtain new forms for processing the newly approved ID Card. The IGP equally directs that hence, anyone found parading himself with the invalidated PCRC ID card should be arrested and prosecuted.





