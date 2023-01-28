Gen Koko Isoni Moves To Headquarters Army Theatre Command

Published:

In line with the recent redeployment of senior officers across Nigerian Army Formations, Major General Mayirenso Lander David Saraso has assumed Office as the new Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

The seasoned Infantry senior officer took over command on Friday 27th January 2023 at the Sector Headquarters in Damaturu the Yobe State Capital after being conducted round various troops' locations within 27 and 29 Task Force Brigades by the outgoing Sector Commander.





Speaking during the Handing and Taking-Over Ceremony at the Sector Conference Room, the outgone Commander, Major General Koko Isoni while thanking officers and men of the Sector for their support, loyalty and commitment through out his tour of duty, sued for same and even more support to enable his successor carry out his assigned task of securing the Sector 2 Area of Operational Responsibilities without hitches.





He noted that the change in batton came at a very critical time when the nation is inching towards the conduct of the 2023 General Elections and therefore urged troops and units under command to remain dedicated to their duties and avoid all forms of crimes and misconduct.





He further expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya for giving him another opportunity to further continue in the service of the motherland by appointing and redeploying him to go as the Deputy Theatre Commander JTF NE OPHK.





Similarly in his address, the new Commander Sector 2 JTF NE OPHK Maj Gen Lander Saraso while appreciating the efforts of the outgone Commander in the area of operations and infrastructural developments also promised to continue with the good legacies. He assured officers and men of the Sector of his zeal to build upon the successes recorded by his predecessor.





Highlights of the ceremony was the signing of the Handing and Taking Over Notes, decoration of the Commander with the Sector 2 Insignia and presentation of the Sector 2 Flag of Authority to the new Commander.

