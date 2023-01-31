Six Men Arrested For Allegedly Raping 12 Year Old Girl In Bauchi

Published:

The Bauchi police command have arrested six men for raping a 12-year-old girl.

According to a statement by SP Mohammed Wakil, the case was referred from the Lower sharia court, Yayu town Chinade district on a January 18, 2023, for discreet investigation regarding a 12-year-old girl who was raped on different occasions.

A discreet investigation was conducted by the Gender Unit attached to SCID Bauchi state Police Command and the following suspects were arrested;

Mustapha kawu, 40, Abubakar Bello, 50, Idriss Yakubu, 40, Nasiru Dalhatu, 40, Idris Sarkin Ruwa, 50, and Abubakar Jallaba, 37.





He noted that the suspects confessed to have on different occasions, enticed the girl with monetary gifts ranging from N100 to N200 and had canal knowledge of the victim.

