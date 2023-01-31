Atiku’s Campaign Wants 'Jagaban Army' Dismantled Before Presidential Election

Published:

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation on Monday urged security agencies to invite for questioning, Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the launch of a militia outfit called ‘Jagaban Army’ who are foot soldiers of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.





It also wants the security agencies to as a matter of urgency dismantle Jagaban Army before the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.





Speaking in an interview , Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation said that the spate of attacks has risen across the country since the Jagaban Army was launched.





He said, “The only way the security forces can show they are not partisan is to invite and interrogate Dayo Israel to explain the rationale behind the launching of Jagaban Army.





“If there is a discovery of violence during the election, then arrests of these people must be made. That Jagaban Army should be immediately dismantled.





“Anything short of that goes to show that there is a collusion between the security agencies and the military arm of APC”.





“Remember, it was the same Tinubu in London that told APC supporters that they should grab, run, snatch and do everything at all cost to win the election and that it is not served a la carte”.





“Few weeks after saying that, we have been witnessing violence in different parts of the country. They also set up what they call the ‘Jagaban Army’.

They even have an air force and uniform. I begin to wonder, where are the law enforcement agents in the country”.





“It was only uniform that IPOB people wore and the entire army of Nigeria was sent to the South-East to crush them. But now, a political party created an arm called ‘Jagaban Army’ and they launched with their uniform”.





“If you look at the laws of the land, nobody has the right in Nigeria to form a militia that is equal to the armed forces. It is treason to the state.





“When Amotekun was formed, one of the fights at that time was, why will you allow Amotekun to wear a uniform? In fact, in the case of Amotekun, they are just normal people wearing a uniform for identification”.





“In APC, aside from sewing uniforms, they even call themselves ‘Generals’. What Tinubu is planning to do to this country only God can save us”.

