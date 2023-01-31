New NYSC DG Outlines His Agenda And Programmes

Published:

The New Director-General of NYSC, Says Security, Welfare For Corps Members will remain his priority

Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, on Monday, took over as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), months after the former Director-General, Brig Gen Muhammed Fadah, was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.





Speaking at his inauguration at NYSC Headquarters in Abuja, Ahmed, who took over from the acting Director-General, Mrs. Christy Uba, vowed to improve the security and welfare of corps members and members of staff of the Scheme.





The new DG who noted that the scheme would turn 50 years in a few months, said his administration would provide enabling environment for Research and Development for the advancement of the Scheme.





He said he would also strengthen stakeholders' engagement for the promotion of the frontiers of the Scheme; enhance capacity building to stimulate efficiency and higher corporate performance; and deepen the impact of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.





He said, “I am taking over the administration of the NYSC at a very unique time in history as the Scheme will be 50 years old in few months to come. I assure you that I will not only sustain the high tempo but collectively, we will take the Scheme to greater heights.





“This administration will be open and pay special attention to strategies that will bring the desired improvement in the general operations of the Scheme. In this regard, the Policy Thrust that will drive the administration will focus on: Improving security, welfare of Corps members and Staff to engender optimal service delivery to the nation;





“Providing enabling environment for Research and Development for the advancement of the Scheme; Strengthening stakeholders' engagement for the promotion of the frontiers of the Scheme; Enhancement of capacity building to stimulate efficiency and higher corporate performance; and Deepening the impact of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.





“I therefore solicit for the cooperation of all members of Staff and our stakeholders to enable us move the Scheme to higher level of achievements. Meanwhile, let me assure the general public that the NYSC will always make the country proud. Our participation in all national assignments will be exemplary.”

