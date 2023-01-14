Revealed, Nkiru Sylvanus' 'Mystery' Husband, Riches Sammy

Published:

The identity of actress Nkiru Sylvanus husband has been revealed

He's a Nigerian actor based in Japan.

A TV Personality and an actor, Mr Sammy is also a filmmaker and runs a vibrant YouTube channel along with other investments in the entertainment scene.

This, perhaps, explains how he managed to steal Nkiru Sylvanus’ heart.

Mr Sammy also invested in Japanese nightlife with his joint, H2 International Bar and Restaurants. The spot offers football viewings, karaoke and clubbing experiences to its clients.

