NNPC Discovers Oil In Nasarawa, Drilling Starts March 2023

Published:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) will drill the first oil well in Nasarawa state in March 2023 as part of its

The spud of the Keana West oil well in Nasarawa comes barely five months after NNPC Ltd commenced drilling at the Kolmani River II oil well straddled between Gombe and Bauchi state.

NNPC advanced oil search in Keana West in Nasarawa state, acquired 3D seismic data of 86km2 in Keana West.

NNPC Ltd has also obtained 124Km2 3D seismic data for Kolmani River I across Gombe and Bauchi state (ready for drilling); 700LKm 2D seismic data for the Sokoto Basin, and 600Lkm 2D seismic data in the Bida basin.

In the latest statement on Friday, NNPC said: “In continuation of its oil exploration activities in the country’s inland basins, the NNPC Limited is set to spud the first oil well in Nasarawa state in March 2023.”

Kyari said results of exploratory activities confirm the presence of substantial hydrocarbon resources in the state.

He called for prompt action on the project as the global energy transition has led to a reduction in investment in fossil fuels.

“This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuel due to energy transition, the earlier you go to market, the better for you, otherwise, 10 years from now, no one will agree to put money in petroleum business except it comes from your cash flow’’

Mallam Kyari added that community support and a conducive environment is key to a successful operation in the area in order to avoid the experience of the Niger Delta.

In his response, Fovernor Sule congratulated the GCEO on the successful commencement of oil production and the Kolmani Integrated development project which was launched in November 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari, which he described as similar to what obtains in Saudi Arabia.

‘’I want to congratulate you, the management of NNPC and the federal government for what you have done at Kolmani, for those who don’t know what you have done for Nigeria, you have written your name in gold,” Sule stated.

Share This