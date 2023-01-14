Ogun State Labour Party Constitutes New Caretaker Exco

Published:

Ogun State Chapter of Labour Party has constituted an Exco Caretaker Committee for the party

This was a press statement issued by the party to the media

A NEW DAWN

Good afternoon, Ladies and Gentlemen of the Print and Electronic Media. This Press Conference is called to acquaint the media and by extension the general public with the recent events in the Ogun State Chapter of the Labour Party.

You are all aware that the erstwhile Executive Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party in Ogun State was dissolved on 9th December 2022 by the National Working Committee of the Labour Party.

In order to fill the vacuum created by the dissolution of the erstwhile State Executive of the Caretaker Committee of the Party, the National Working Committee on the 3rd of January 2023, reconstituted a 24 twenty-four-member Caretaker Committee to run and administer the affairs of the Labour Party in the state, and with a firm directive to reposition the Party into a strong and virile Party capable of contesting favourably and successfully for all elective offices in the State.

By this appointment, the following persons are acting as members of the Caretaker Committee;

1. Engr. Lookman Abiodun Jagun -State Chairman

2. Mr. Adesegun Banmodu -Deputy State Chairman Ogun East

3. Rev. Olufolabi Adebayo -Deputy State Chairman Ogun West

4. Chief Ope Ijiola -Deputy State Chairman Ogun Central

5. Chief Mrs. Akinleye -Deputy State Chairman Ogun Central 2

6. Mr. Sola Akeeb -Deputy State Chairman Ogun West 2

7. Chief Banjoko Kazeem Ajepe -Deputy State Chairman Ogun East 2

8. Tunde Taiwo -State Secretary

9. Kelly Ovie -Asst. State Secretary

10. Olatunde Abolade -Asst. State Secretary 2

11. Malik Olaleye -Youth Leader

12. Tokunbo Fade -Asst. Youth Leader Ogun East

13. Tosa Jimoh -Asst. Youth Leader Ogun West

14. Adesina Sojobi -Asst. Youth Leader Ogun Central

15. Chief Bukola Soyoye -State Women Leader

16. Mrs. A. Owomade -State Women Leader Ogun East

17. Abosede Lamidi -State Women Leader Ogun West

18. Monsurat Shittu -State Women Leader Ogun Central

19. Babaseun Ogunyemi -State Auditor

20. Olubukola Kola Adeniyi -Financial Secretary

21. Mr. Abiodun Adewunmi -State Organizing Secretary

22. Fesomade Gbadebo -State Treasurer

23. Tokunbo Peters -State Publicity Secretary

24. Oluwafemi Ibiayo, Esq. -Legal Adviser

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all security agencies have been duly formally notified of this development by the National Working Committee of the Labour Party. In the light of these developments, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the General Public are advised to stop dealing with members of the defunct State Executive Caretaker Committee headed by Mr. Michael Ashade.

As we approach the 2023 General Elections, this Caretaker Committee will be focused on repositioning the Labour Party in Ogun State, and uniting all members of the Party and embarking on aggressive campaign in order to place the party in a vantage position for electoral victory in the forthcoming General Election.

This new Executive of the party in Ogun State, will assiduously work with the Labour Unions, Socio-cultural and Pan-Nigeria Support Groups such as Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, PANDEF, Middle-belt Forums, Arewa Forum etc. and all other interest groups that are committed towards birthing a new dawn in Ogun State and Nigeria.

We hereby call on the good people of Ogun State, to support all Candidates of the Labour Party vying for elective offices in the State, inclusive of our Gubernatorial Candidate- Comrade Kehinde Sogunle and his running mate Dr. (Mrs.) Aishat Lawal-Keshinro, as well as the Party’s Presidential Candidate – Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate Mr. Yussuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in the forthcoming general Elections.





God Bless our great Party, Labour Party; God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Signed:





Engr. Lookman Abiodun Jagun

State Chairman





Tokunbo Peters

State Publicity Secretary

Labour Party, Ogun State

