President Muhammadu Buhari May Withdraw From APC Presidential Campaigns ( CKN NEWS Exclusive )

There are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari may pull out of the APC Presidential campaigns

Multiple sources who spoke to CKN News on condition of anonymity on Saturday said the President has made his mind to stay off the campaign henceforth

Though this would be blamed on security reports, it was learnt that the comments of the flagbearer of the party Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the week in Abeokuta must have hit the Presidency hard

Tinubu had accused certain individuals ( in Buhari's Government) of planning to ruin his Presidential ambition through the introduction of new Naira notes and fuel Scarcity

The statement CKN News learnt came as a huge shock to Aso Rock, it was seen as a subtle attempt by Tinubu to throw Buhari and his Government under the bus

Although Tinubu has made attempts to reassure Muhammadu Buhari that the jab was not aimed at him by visiting the President recently in Katsina and through several attempts by his Presidential spokesmen to interpret his statement, it was learnt that Muhammadu Buhari and his handlers were not swelled by the damage control

The Presidency had earlier on said that the President would join in campaigning for Tinubu in eleven states but that promise seemed to be in jeopardy as at now

While several attempts to reach the APC campaign organisation by CKN News on the matter was unsuccessful, a top Chieftain of the party who spoke on condition of anonymity said it is too late for President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw from the campaign and support for Tinubu, he said that even if he did , it will not affect Tinubu's chances at the poll

