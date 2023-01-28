Pictures From Conferrement Of Honorary PhD On Ex FRSC CM Boboye Oyeyemi

Published:

The immediate past Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi (MFR), has expressed worries over the high domination of awards by the female students, describing it as a declining level of seriousness among the male students.

Dr. Oyeyemi, who stated this during an interview with journalists at this year’s Joseph Ayo Babalola University’s 13th convocation ceremony, blamed the trend of internet scam as a causal factor; hence, calling for improvement in that regard.

“See what has happened now, of all the awards, there is a lady that swept 9 awards, and 80 percent of all these awards were won by ladies. We need to do something about our male students. It seems that the level of seriousness among them is declining. This “yahoo yahoo” is giving us a lot of headaches, so we need to improve on this, and those areas.”

The former Corps Marshal was at the event honored with honorary Doctorate Degree in Public Administration, and also received into JABU’S hall of Fame, alongside other prominent individuals.

Dr. Boboye also stated his readiness and interest to support the institution in the area of teaching, disclosing that it had always been his goal in the civil service that after his retirement, he would create time to impart the younger ones.

Dr. Boboye while reacting to a question on the current state of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, after his departure from the organization, expressed a good situation, while revealing being the first indigenous corps Marshal, and thanking the President of the federation for the privilege.

“It’s a matter of continuity. I am happy, I was the first indigenous Corps Marshal; and I thank Mr. President for appointing another officer. A charade officer to take over. So the issue of continuity has not been the problem. That’s my joy. That at least, the system is growing and the system will be able to correct itself. So that is the beauty”.





Meanwhile, the former FRSC boss further revealed his intention to get his wealthy friends to support the institution.

Equally, he urged the new graduands to imbibe the trait of focus and discipline as they move to pursue their career, as he believes the entrepreneurship knowledge learnt in the school would play a great part in their lives.

Share This