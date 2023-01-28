I Didn't Endorse Bola Tinubu...Kanu Nwankwo

Published:

Former Super Eagles player, Kanu Nwankwo, has denied endorsing any political candidate ahead of the 2023 election.





He said this in a video on his Instagram page on Friday night.





In the video, he said, “I’m a footballer not a politician. Whoever is there saying that I asked you to vote for who and who. No. I don’t do such. This is the last time, stop spreading fake, wicked news against Papilo.”





He captioned the video read, “Hello my country people. Do what is right and vote. Kindly stop spreading fake news in my name that I ask you to vote for anyone 😂 I’m not the one to choose who you will vote for, so stop this rubbish with my name and go and get your PVC and vote. Any media outlet or persons or group of persons that continue to use my name to spread fake news will be dealt with in the court of law. Let’s all be guided.”





On Tuesday, journalist and columnist, Sam Omatseye, in a series of tweets claimed that the former professional footballer had picked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, as his candidate.





He shared an old video of Nwankwo talking about how Tinubu helped him to buttress his point.





