A female soldiers has been arrested for stealing

CKN News learn that TPR Marskson Queen with Nigerian army number 21NA/80/1411F was caught on a CCTV camera stealing some cash kept in the office

Over the weeks , several cash have been stolen from the office without any trace until a CCTV camera was installed and she was seen in the camera

It was learnt that she has undergone internal trials and may be dismissed

This happened at HQ NAAC Bauchi

